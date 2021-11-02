Britney Spears Dressed as a Bloody Murder Victim Whose Family Was ‘Nowhere Nearby’ for Halloween

Britney Spears took an extremely thinly-veiled swipe at her parents this Halloween, dressing up as a bloody murder victim whose family is “nowhere nearby” to help.

The pop star took to Instagram on Monday night to share shots of her Halloween costume, portraying the victim of a murder mystery by lying motionless on the floor, in handcuffs, with blood covering her neck, face, and hands.

Spears used her caption to paint a picture of the murder — and called out her family in the process.

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery,” she wrote in the emoji-filled post. “Who would do such a thing ??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!”

The Toxic singer’s dig is not particularly subtle, considering she has often used her captions to go after her family for the role they played in the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

Her father Jamie Spears, once in control of her estate, has since been suspended from the conservatorship.

“They’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them,” she wrote in an October Instagram, also writing, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them,” in a since-deleted post.

Spears went on to call her Halloween costume “pretty lame” in Monday’s post, adding, “But if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???”

“Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put … just a play ??? One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ???” she added. “I mean COME ON … let’s play!!! It’s a start …. thoughts ??? Psss she broke her leg too !!!”

