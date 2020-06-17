Musician Bruce Springsteen lashed out at President Donald Trump on his SiriusXM show Wednesday, saying Trump needed to “show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country,” and “put on a fucking mask.”

Springsteen’s biweekly radio program, From My Home to Yours, originally intended to focus this week’s show on songs that celebrate summer, but instead decided to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and the growing American death toll.

He began by offering prayers to those affected by the coronavirus and mourning for the more than 100,000 Americans who had died, and then turned to criticism of how the Trump administration has responded to the pandemic.

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” said Springsteen. “Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

He then directed his comments to the president. “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask.”

Springsteen, whose father Douglas Springsteen died in 1998 and whose mother Adele Springsteen has Alzheimer’s disease, spoke at length about the pain the pandemic has caused for those who were forced to mourn someone from a distance, unable to comfort each other:

One of the most heartrending aspects of these deaths is that the virus has stolen from us our rituals, our funerals, our wakes, our house meetings with family after the burial. Our ability to stand by our loved ones, to touch them, to kiss them as they pass, to look into their eyes and let them physically know how we love them. This is the cruelty of this disease. To say our last goodbyes to our loved ones by phone and then to return home alone to an empty house. It is a heartbreaking and lonely death for those afflicted and for those left behind to pick up the pieces… When my father died, my close friends and my brother-in-law, we stood in the graveyard in the midst of our large family and we took shovels and we buried my father ourselves. It meant a great, great, great deal to me and is a memory I’ll cherish as long as I live.

Throughout the show, Springsteen played mournful, somber songs, including Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around.”

“He is warning us that Judgment Day is coming,” Springsteen said about Cash’s song, one of his last written before his death in 2003, with lyrics full of Biblical references, many from the Book of Revelations.

“The election is only months away,” Springsteen urged his listeners. “Vote. God help us all. Vote before it’s too late.”

“We send our prayers out for the deceased and our families and to all of you,” he concluded. “American citizens unite. Your country needs you. Your countrymen need your care and compassion. And this is our moment.”

“Until we meet again, stay safe, stay strong, mask up and go in peace.”

