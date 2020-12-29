Celebrities Hilariously Roast Hilaria Baldwin Amid Fake Accent Scandal

Celebrities have been having a lot of fun roasting Hilaria Baldwin following the revelation that she was born and raised in Massachusetts, despite her claim that she is from Mallorca, Spain.

This weekend, Twitter user Leni Briscoe alleged that Baldwin has cultivated a false persona throughout her time in the public eye, mapping out how she’s faked her ethnicity and put on a Spanish accent several times while on air.

Although Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin rushed to defend the situation, incessantly claiming she’s done nothing wrong, most public figures could not help but mock the whole scandal.

Comedian Amy Schumer posted a picture of herself wearing sunglasses and a satirically large straw hat with the caption, “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too.”

If her reference wasn’t obvious enough, Schumer also included a cucumber emoji, harking back to Baldwin’s now infamous TODAY Show spot, during which she forgot the English word for the fruit.

Kathy Griffin, who has been known to make the controversial joke, also had some things to say regarding the scheme, joking that, “If we can decide to be the ethnicity of where our parents took us on summer vacations, then I have a Saugatuckian accent as a descendant of a long line of Michiganders.”

“How would I possibly know the English word for cucumber??” Griffin added.

Popular meme page Faces by Bravo posted a clip featuring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards speaking her best version of the Spanish language, comparing the scene to Baldwin’s scandal.

The clip earned a reaction from Richards herself, along with one from Kyle Richards, who both commented with crying emojis.

Esteemed fashion editor Joe Zee also took to Twitter to roast Baldwin, quipping, “Well I didn’t have the “Hilaria Baldwin is a white girl from Boston who faked a Spanish accent and her background” on my 2020 Bingo card but hey, 5 more days!”

Catfish star Nev Schulman, known for helping people in exclusively online relationships discover if their partner is who they claim to be, joked that the Baldwins will be featured in his show’s next episode.

Comedian Michelle Collins joined in on the fun in a slightly more critical tone, writing, “I don’t think two people have ever deserved each other more than Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.”

“I’m sorry… IIIhhhlahhría Baldwin,” she added, mocking Baldwin’s accent and name change — as she originally went by the name Hillary and not Hilaria.

Despite all the hate, Baldwin’s stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin spoke out about the scandal, supporting her stepmother and calling the haters “pathetic.”

“It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know — don’t know anything about how they were raised, who they were actually raised by,” Ireland said in a series of Instagram videos. “It’s just kind of sad and pathetic.”

“It’s the holidays, and people are depressed, people are going through a lot,” she added. “I know I’m going through a lot, personally. The last thing we really need to do is start shit and gossip about something that is just so, so stupid and about somebody that nobody even really knows.”

