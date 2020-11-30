Chef and restaurateur David Chang made history on Sunday — becoming the first celebrity to win Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s top prize of $1 million.

Chang’s prize will go towards Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization funded by Chris Shepherd that raises funds for multiple sclerosis research. Following Hurricane Harvey and the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation has also been working to provide financial assistance to those who work in the hospitality industry.

When Chang finally reached the last question on Sunday night, host Jimmy Kimmel reminded him that no celebrity “in the 20 years that this show has been on ever won the million dollars” — adding to the already nail-biting moment.

The question asked, “Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?”

Chang asked his friend, journalist Mina Kimes, for help answering via the phone-a-friend lifeline, as the chef admitted he “didn’t do well enough in school” and “was a terrible student.”

Although unsure, Kimes guessed Benjamin Harrison, and because Chang admitted that “she’s so much smarter” than he is, he stuck with her answer — ultimately winning the top prize.

If he had answered incorrectly, Chang’s $500,000 from previous rounds would have fallen to $32,000.

Chang took to Twitter to celebrate, confirming that his winnings will go toward hospitality workers before taking a jab at the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Since the government won’t help out restaurant workers…we have to do what we can to help out — david chang (@davidchang) November 30, 2020

“My gambling problem finally pays off … $1 million for hospitality workers in need,” he wrote. “Since the government won’t help out restaurant workers…we have to do what we can to help out.”

Watch above, via ABC.

