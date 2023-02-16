Chelsea Handler Hits Back at Tucker Carlson and Others Criticizing Her Viral Video on Being a Childless Woman: You Guys Seem ‘So Triggered’

Comedian Chelsea Handler pushed back against backlash she faced from conservatives after a video she made, showcasing a “Day in the Life of a Childless Woman” went viral.

The video “Day in the Life of a Childless Woman” was posted to Handler’s Twitter account as a video extra from her week-long stint guest hosting The Daily Show. Handler, walked her fans through an “average” day in her life — which garnered over 10 million views.

“This is a day in the life of a childless woman,” Handler narrated. “I wake up at 6:00 AM I remember that I have no kids to take to school, so I take an edible, masturbate, and go back to sleep. I wake up at 12:30 PM and get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the f*ck I feel like. I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes since I won’t be chasing a child around the grocery store.”

The video, obviously embellished for comedic effect, quickly took off and sent shock waves and had many political commentators including Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, and Jesse Kelly, seething.

Handler responded to the backlash with another clip, posted to her Twitter Wednesday night. The compilation video included comments made by Carlson, Kelly, and Shapiro.

“A day in the life of a childless woman — The point is to make you feel good about being an aging deeply unlikable woman who never had kids,” Carlson said.

“Feminists like Chelsea Handler, they’ve been lied to by their society forever,” Kelly said. “That you could be a girlboss and you can do anything a man could do, which everyone who’s ever seen a woman back up a vehicle knows that’s not true.”

“Your womb resembles a dried up tumbleweed blowing down an old western town, and your Valentine’s Day date for the 10th year in a row is a 10 year old copy of Magic Mike and a half full bottle of Xanax,” Kelly added.

“This lady is miserable,” Shapiro said. “I mean, she is miserable, and it’s written all over her face how miserable she is.”

The video cut to Handler, blowing smoke at the camera. “Hey everyone,” she said smiling. “I woke up this morning, well, more like this afternoon, and noticed that there was an emergency meeting of the Receding Hairline Society to discuss a comedy video I filmed about not wanting kids. Wow!”

“Why would I even need my own children when I get to hear these crybabies all the time? I mean, I can’t believe that bearded version of Tucker Carlson thinks I would take a half a bottle of Xanax. I take way more than that, you silly goose,” Handler said referencing Kelly’s comments.

“Look, I don’t wanna debate whether or not I’m a girlboss, although I did just look at my bank account and think that’s prettygirl boss. And then I thought about the 10 different people — plus — 10 plus different people I’ve been able to put through college. And then I remembered my six New York Times bestselling books. Or was it five? Oh, no, no, no — it was six,” Handler joked.

Handler suggested Carlson had a problem with the amount of freedom she had rather than her choice not to have children.

“…You guys seemed so triggered by me. I mean, my goodness, Tucker. I think it is time for you to ask yourself a serious question. Are you really upset about how much freedom I have? Or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?” Handler said.

“Oh, and quick shout out to Ben Shapiro. Thank you for helping my cause of not having children. Who needs the birth control pill when your voice is 100 percent effective,” she joked. “I don’t need a husband, Ben, because I’m in a relationship with myself and at least in my relationship, someone can get a woman to come.”

Handler shared a final parting message for Carlson.

“And by all means, Tucker, if you wanna respond to my triggers, I will be happy to keep putting out videos as long as you want. I think we both know that you are hate masturbating to me and I’m down with that,” Handler said.

