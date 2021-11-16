Social audio app Clubhouse hosted an exclusive discussion with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, but only managed to score 40K listeners, while 10 million tuned into her interview with Adele earlier that night.

The live chat was hosted by Maya Watson, who works as Clubhouse’s head of global marketing, and followed the release of Winfrey’s highly anticipated interview with Adele.

While Clubhouse was able to score an exclusive discussion with Winfrey immediately following the two-hour interview, the recording shows that about 23K people tuned into the chat, watering the feat down a bit.

According to the Verge, however, a Clubhouse spokesperson claimed a “’glitch’ prevented the full room and its full audience from showing up in a single recording.”

“A second recording, of which Oprah is part of around 15 minutes, indicates 18.6K people tuned in,” the Verge added. “Spokesman Grey Munford says these numbers are a cumulative count of unique listeners, therefore, he says, 41.5K people tuned in overall.”

Not even an appearance from Winfrey’s longtime friend and CBS News anchor Gayle King was able to attract more listeners, marking what seems like a huge marketing failure.

The initial special, entitled Adele: One Night Only, premiered on CBS at 8:30 pm ET and drew roughly 10 million viewers for the network that Sunday night — even beating this year’s Oscars, which averaged 9.85 million viewers.

Winfrey sat down with Adele for a deeply personal interview that aired throughout the special, in which the two discussed the singer’s weight loss, her recent divorce, and several other intimate topics.

“I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” Adele shared with Winfrey at one point. “They paralyzed me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body, but I was aware of that happening because it was kind of still very much there while my whole body was just like, on another planet it felt like.”

The special even featured a surprise proposal between fans, which occurred while Adele performed for a celebrity-filled crowd at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

While the Clubhouse exclusive promised to unpack these moments and discuss how the interview came together, it was not enough to attract a solid audience to their app.

