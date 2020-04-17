Critics, Music Fans Go Absolutely Nuts for Fiona Apple’s New Album: ‘An Unyielding Masterpiece’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fiona Apple has released her first album since 2012 on Friday and has successfully blown the minds of music fans and critic, who all seem to agree the album is “an unyielding masterpiece.”

The album, which was released amid a nationwide lockdown, is fittingly but coincidently titled Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and revolves around a woman doing some very relatable self-reflection while in isolation. “Fetch the bolt cutters,” she sings. “I’ve been in here too long.”

Vulture called the album “free and uncompromising, the kind of art she has been positioning herself to make all along,” while Riff Magazine claimed Apple “leaves no doubt as to who’s in charge of every musical meandering, from whimsical to accusatory.”

A recent profile in The New Yorker explains that, “These days, the singer-songwriter, who is forty-two, rarely leaves her tranquil house, in Venice Beach, other than to take early-morning walks on the beach with [her dog] Mercy.”

Apple has essentially been practicing social distancing before it was mandated by the state of California — she often tends to be ahead of the cultural curve.

“As a young artist in the late ’90s she wrote piercing songs about, among other things, her experiences with sexual assault and mental illness—topics mainstream pop culture mostly avoided until well into the 21st century,” reads a Time review of her new album. “It figures, doesn’t it, that Apple was voluntarily self-quarantining years before the rest of us were forced to?”

Pitchfork gave Fetch the Bolt Cutters a 10 out of 10 review, which is the first time they have given an album a perfect score in last decade, since Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010.

“Fiona Apple’s fifth record is unbound, a symphony of the everyday, an unyielding masterpiece. No music has ever sounded quite like it,” Pitchfork’s review claimed.

“Self-reliance is its rule, curiosity is its key. Fetch the Boltcutters seems to almost completely turn the volume down on music history, while it cranks up raw, real life—handclaps, chants, and other makeshift percussion, in harmony with space, echoes, whispers, screams, breathing, jokes, so-called mistakes, and dog barks.”

Many fans and critics have also taken to Twitter to share their praise of Apple’s album, several even thanking the songwriter for something good amid the pandemic:

Fiona Apple’s ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ is a triumphant statement of self-discovery and solidarity, and the best work of her career. Read our review https://t.co/KM7g4RBKlx pic.twitter.com/cBdjkjOrDl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 17, 2020

With Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple hits a zenith of liberation and experimentation https://t.co/I1mAO2Zlus pic.twitter.com/7gn2YwaSDD — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) April 17, 2020

How is anyone doing anything but listening to the new Fiona Apple — Melissa Jeltsen (@quasimado) April 17, 2020

fiona apple isn’t a mood, she’s the whole DSM-5 — safy (@SafyHallanFarah) April 17, 2020

Fiona Apple is in a league of her own. — Old Yeller Teas (@yosoymichael) April 17, 2020

GOOD MORNING TO FIONA APPLE ONLY AND NOT ANOTHER SINGLE SOUL!!! — alicialutes (@alicialutes) April 17, 2020

It took Fiona Apple 8 years to give us “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.”It was worth waiting every damn second. This record is marvelous. — Sal Bono (@salbonoie) April 17, 2020

Thank god it’s Fiona Apple day at least — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 17, 2020

The last time Pitchfork gave an album a perfect score was a decade ago. Fiona Apple just blessed us with a classic to help get through this shit. https://t.co/Le3LcggP9H — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 17, 2020

The gawd Fiona Apple put out an album today. Because she loves us. — Jason Reynolds (@JasonReynolds83) April 17, 2020

Daily News | Album reviews: Fiona Apple is extraordinary again on the new ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ https://t.co/aezKNAUCqk — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) April 17, 2020

Then I heard the new Fiona Apple album and was like pic.twitter.com/VqP0g8XI4Q — Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) April 17, 2020

Fiona Apple is a tremendous songwriter. That is all. — Travis Leder (@travisleder) April 17, 2020

Thank you Fiona Apple — Sophie Bee (@pogform) April 17, 2020

i have been sitting alone in my apartment for an entire month gradually becoming this crazy, feral, more fuck-it honest version of myself and when i look back on this time many years from now i already know the record i’ll associate with it is Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) April 17, 2020

fiona apple… her mind is so powerful — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) April 17, 2020

Watching some people realize Fiona Apple’s genius after 25 years of being a devotee myself pic.twitter.com/Ie2FALZyFz — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) April 17, 2020

Listen above, via Youtube.

