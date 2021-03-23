Roy Wood Jr., who’s been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, opened up about how the show has changed now that former President Donald Trump is out of office.

Wood appeared on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s podcast The Last Laugh, where he spoke about how the Comedy Central series takes a different creative approach when it comes to covering President Joe Biden’s administration.

“So with Trump in office, it was twofold, right? Every day there’s a fork in the road creatively,” said Wood. “Do we cover what people need to know about or do we cover what people are all talking about? That was always the debate. ‘Oh my God, this environmental thing is happening and it’s going to kill all the things and kill all the stuff.’ And then, ‘Oh my God, Trump just put kids in cages! Shit.’ That becomes the bigger issue.”

The comedian went on to say that with Biden in office, the creative team now asks questions like, “What’s happening with the policy now? What are they doing? What are they planning?”

Wood, however, acknowledged that The Daily Show is still sorting out the aftermath of the Trump administration and “all of these crazies that are still pushing back and dealing with the fallout.”

“You know what it’s like at The Daily Show dealing with Trump?” Wood added. “This analogy isn’t going to make sense, but you ever take a big shit and then you flush and you think you’re done and you’re getting ready to leave and handle the business in the house? And then you look back at the toilet and there’s still four skid marks. You got other shit that you’ve got to deal with in the house, but there’s still skid marks that you’ve got to get. So every week is the constant battle of, there’s a new skid mark!”

As for a recent example of how The Daily Show has dealt with the Trump aftermath, host Trevor Noah mocked Mike Pence in February for staying loyal to Trump in the wake of the Capitol riots despite the fact that Trump had attacked the former vice president on Twitter amid the violent protest.

Most recently, The Daily Show has spent a lot of time going after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) amid the multiple sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

