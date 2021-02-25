<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah mocked former Vice President Mike Pence for staying loyal to Donald Trump despite the fact that the former president was attacking him on Twitter while a members of a violent mob were trying to find and hang him.

Noah told readers of a report that claimed Pence told Republican lawmakers that he maintains a close personal friendship with Trump despite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Staying loyal after he sent a mob to kill you?” Noah asked. “Man, that shows how committed Mike Pence is to his principles: he won’t even abort a friendship.”

Noah joked that he wasn’t sure where “the line is between forgiving and being a doormat,” adding, “but Mike Pence crossed it a long time ago.”

“I mean, yeah, the Bible says to turn the other cheek, but at the same time, one of the Ten Commandments is ‘Thou shall not be a bitch ass,'” Noah cracked.

The host later mocked Pence for having the same relationship with Trump that many have with their Alexa, as there is nothing Trump could do that would lead to Pence turning on him.

Noah then played out a pseudo relationship between someone and their sycophantic Alexa:

“Ugh, Alexa, I hate you. I wish you would die!’” he said before mimicking an Alexa’s response: “‘I’m sorry you feel that way. Is there anything I can help you with?’”

Watch above, via YouTube.

