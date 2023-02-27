Dilbert’s Scott Adams Announces Book Canceled in Wake of Rant on Race: ‘Still No Disagreement About My Point of View’

Scott Adams announced on Monday that a “non-Dilbert book” was cancelled and he was dropped by his publishing agent in the wake of racism accusations over a rant where he encouraged White people to “get the hell away from Black people.”

The Dilbert comic strip was dropped last week by hundreds of newspapers, many of which condemned Adams’ comments. The comic strip creator announced the fallout if continuing with a new book being canceled. Adams has written a number of books, including on former President Donald Trump.

“My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist. Still no disagreement about my point of view. My book agent canceled me too,” Adams tweeted.

My publisher for non-Dilbert books has canceled my upcoming book and the entire backlist. Still no disagreement about my point of view. My book agent canceled me too. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 27, 2023

On his show Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the author cited a Rasmussen poll in which 26 percent of Black respondents answered “no” when asked “is it okay to be White.” Another 21 percent said they weren’t sure, while a majority said it was.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said. “This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

Adams has defended his comments and insisted he was not promoting discrimination, though that’s what many pundits have labeled his shocking rant.

Adams announced his Dilbert comic will be available through the Locals social media site.

Dilbert has been cancelled from all newspapers, websites, calendars, and books because I gave some advice everyone agreed with. (My syndication partner canceled me.) Dilbert (and more) will only be available on the subscription site https://t.co/lAH9Itp9tv when sorted out. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 27, 2023

Dilbert is a workplace comic strip that was previously turned into a short-lived animated series, claiming in 2020 the show was canceled over UPN’s focus on Black-focused entertainment.

I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience. That was the third job I lost for being white. The other two in corporate America. (They told me directly.) — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 29, 2020

“I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience. That was the third job I lost for being white. The other two in corporate America. (They told me directly.),” he claimed at the time.

