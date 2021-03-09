Disney CEO Bob Chapek has weighed in on the company’s decision to fire Gina Carano from The Mandalorian over her controversial social media posts.

Carano was fired from the Disney+ series last month after suggesting that being a present day Republican is similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

During Disney’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, one stockholder pointed out that in 2018, another Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, compared undocumented children in cages to Jews in concentration camps. The stockholder then suggested there was a double standard and that Carano was kicked off because she’s a conservative.

Chapek responded by saying he doesn’t “really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning.”

The CEO added that the decision to fire Carano was not about politics, but about “values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, said in a statement last month that Carano’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Shortly after she was axed from the Star Wars spinoff, Carano appeared on The Ben Shapiro Show and accused Disney of “bullying” her. The former MMA fighter also addressed the fact that Disney didn’t fire Pascal over his similar 2018 tweet, but said she wouldn’t “sell out” her “friend” even though he’s “politically different.”

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr, who has a supporting role on The Mandalorian, defended Carano on his podcast earlier this month, calling his former co-star an “absolute sweetheart.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]