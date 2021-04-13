Disney Parks is making some major changes to its longstanding dress code for employees in an effort to create a more inclusive environment.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro wrote a blog post saying the company is taking action to make make its workers and guests feel even more welcome at its theme parks.

D’Amaro explained that starting in 2019, the company solicited input from its cast members on how to “bring a greater focus to inclusivity and belonging.” One key takeaway was that employees should be able to present themselves in ways that better express their individuality.

The most notable policy change to emerge comes in the form of how cast members can show up for work.

“Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos,” wrote D’Amaro. “We’re updating them to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace, but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality at work.”

For 65 years, Disney had maintained a strict policy on how male and female employees present themselves. That meant gender-specific rules when it came to hairstyles, jewelry, clothing and which costumes a cast member could wear. But according to D’Amaro, the terms are being updated “to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace, but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality.”

He added, “Moving forward, we believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression – creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences with our guests.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]