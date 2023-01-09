Dr. Dre Calls Out ‘Divisive and Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in New Video

After Marjorie Taylor Greene uploaded an odd video celebrating Kevin McCarthy’s victory in finally being voted Speaker of the House, one person was not too happy with the song she sampled in the as background.

The video, which Greene uploaded to Twitter, features a portion of Dr. Dre’s song Still D.R.E playing on loop in the background, as slo-mo shots of Greene exiting her office and walking around the halls of Congress are shown.

“It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” she tweeted out with the video.

The video ended with a black and white montage of Greene’s “eleventh hour” phone call with former President Donald Trump along with footage of McCarthy securing the speaker position on the 15th vote.

But as the clip began to circulate on Monday with over 860,000 views, one person who didn’t share in the excitement was Dr. Dre.

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre told TMZ earlier on Monday.

It’s unclear if the rapper will take any legal action against the video for copyright infringement. The song is uncredited in the version of the video uploaded by Greene.

Still D.R.E was released in 1999 and featured Snoop Dogg on the original track which garnered the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Rap performance.

