Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Bizarre Video Sampling Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Song To Celebrate Trump Call, McCarthy Selfie
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) left many scratching their heads on Monday after she posted a video to Twitter highlighting her apparent role in Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) earning the speaker of the House position — all to the tune of Dr. Dre’s Still D.R.E. featuring noted Donald Trump critic Snoop Dogg.
“It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” she tweeted along with the video, which includes a smiling Greene walking through the halls of Congress as Still D.R.E. play.
The end of the video highlights a phone call Greene made to Trump on the House floor as McCarthy continuously tried wooing over his staunch opponents, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Also highlighted is the fact that McCarthy took a selfie with Greene on the House floor after he passed the vote threshold to become speaker. Someone notes that this could be considered McCarthy’s first action as speaker of the House.
The video was prime fodder for Greene critics, with reactions ranging from pure mockery to attempts to get either Dre or Snoop Dogg to take notice of their music being deployed by the Republican congresswoman.
“This is like a Michael/Dwight video from The Office,” author John A. Daly tweeted.
“Hey @drdre & @SnoopDogg y’all cool with this lunacy?” House of Cards actor Michael Kelly tweeted.
Greene did respond to one user expressing little hope House Republicans can accomplish anything. The congresswoman doubled down on the video’s seeming promise to “defeat” the Democrats.
“I don’t blame you, I feel exactly the same way,” she tweeted. “That’s why I ran for Congress & I’ve been here 2 yrs with no power or committees. With a [Joe] Biden WH & Dem controlled Senate, and only 222 of us, we have an uphill battle. I’m not apologizing for being ready to defeat the Democrats.”
