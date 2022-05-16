Fox Entertainment Honcho Defends Casting Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer: ‘Absolutely No Regrets’

Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox, has “absolutely no regrets” about casting Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer.

Last month, Giuliani was uncovered as a contestant on the show. The former New York City mayor had been performing under the name “Jack in the Box” and was the first celebrity to get unmasked and dismissed from the show.

After the big reveal, Giuliani sang a rendition of George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone,” prompting celebrity judge Ken Jeong to walk off the stage after saying, “I’m done.”

Executives addressed the episode in a Monday morning conference call announcing the network’s new fall lineup, according to Variety.

“Yeah, absolutely no regrets,” Wade said. “The marketing is all about delivering jaw dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished.”

Wade went on to say that his “only regret” about the show was that “the reveal was spoiled [by the press].”

“But kudos to you guys,” he added. “Just please don’t do it again. Thanks a lot.”

In February, before the episode aired, Deadline reported that two celebrity judges walked off the set of The Masked Singer after Giuliani unmasked himself as a contestant.

The judges ended up being Jeong and Robin Thicke. While Thicke was not shown storming off the set, he was not seen at the judges’ table during the performance.

