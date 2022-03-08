Gigi Hadid Pledges Season of Earnings to Those ‘Suffering from the War in Ukraine’ and ‘Those Experiencing the Same in Palestine’

Gigi Hadid has vowed to donate her earnings from the fashion shows she walked in Fall 2022 to those suffering in both Ukraine and Palestine.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote in a Monday Instagram. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

Hadid credited model Mica Argañaraz for inspiring her donation, as the Argentinian model had previously pledged to donate part of her fashion week earnings to help Ukrainian organizations.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend [Argañaraz], I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” Hadid wrote in her caption. “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.”

“May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion,” she continued. “At the the end of the day [sic], innocent lives pay for war — not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in 1948, and she and her sister Bella Hadid have often been vocal in their support for Palestinians.

Bella Hadid similarly voiced her support for both Ukrainians and Palestinians amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, sharing a poem from Mustafa the Poet on Instagram.

“Question yourself, question how quietly you moved around other injustices,” read the poem. “The footprint we leave here will be the clearest one we’ve left in a long time.”

“This is about Ukraine, and nothing should undermine the magnitude of their suffering, of the violence against them, but it’s as much about that nation as it is about justice, and the way we’ve failed to uphold it elsewhere dictates this,” the poem continued, later adding, “How many Muslim nations aflame? Invasions by the west, Merciless drone strikes, executions, internment camps in China? How much of Palestine, how little of Palestine left?”

