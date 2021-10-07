Guy Who Got Punched By Woody Harrelson at DC’s Watergate Hotel Will Face Charges

A man who was punched by Woody Harrelson at D.C.’s Watergate Hotel will face charges, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The actor reportedly punched the man, whose name has not yet been released, after he “lunged” at Harrelson and his daughter, refusing to stop photographing them.

According to a report by NBC’s News4, witnesses said that the would-be photographer, not Harrelson, was the aggressor, and appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar after Harrelson “approached the man and requested him to delete the photos,” according to D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck.

Sternbeck further told the Washington Post that Harrelson struck the man after he “lunged” at him and his daughter, causing the man to retreat to his hotel room.

The man taking photos, who will face charges, was later questioned by police in his hotel room. Harrelson was not charged, as it was determined he was acting in self-defense.

It remains unclear who called the police, yet there were many witnesses at the scene whom the police are continuing to interview as they investigate the incident.

Harrelson has been in D.C. as he films for HBO’s upcoming series on the Watergate scandal, titled The White House Plumbers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com