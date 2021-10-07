Ex-Fox Contributor Rob O’Neill Attacks Network in Scathing Tweets: ‘They Don’t Care About You. It’s All About Money’

Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden and former Fox News contributor, attacked the network in a series of scathing tweets.

One recently tweeted rant began with a comment about Afghanistan, saying that “Generals, admirals, politicians and lawyers” misrepresented the mission there and “[t]hat’s why we lost.”

“Seriously, don’t let Fox News fool you,” O’Neill wrote. “They were in on it too…They don’t care about you. It’s all about money.”

You won’t hear this anywhere else: Our mission was never to “rebuild” that shithole called Afghanistan. Generals, admirals, politicians and lawyers came up with that nonsense. That’s why we lost. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

Seriously, don’t let @FoxNews fool you. They were in on it too. Personal power. They don’t care about you. It’s all about money. I care about you. They don’t. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

He then seemed to make an indirect comparison between Fox News and terrorists, tweeting, “I’ve been in the ditches and I’ve met the enemy. Face to face. These talking heads are not your friends.”

I’ve been in the ditches and I’ve met the enemy. Face to face. These talking heads are not your friends. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

O’Neill also promoted an appearance one of Fox’s competitors, Newsmax, on Oct. 4.

Turn on @newsmax at 3:30p ET. Let’s talk about stuff. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 4, 2021

Another O’Neill tweet slammed Fox News for “call[ing] Arizona for Biden with less than 1% in.”

Just a reminder: @FoxNews called Arizona for Biden with less than 1%in. Just sayin’ — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

This is inaccurate: “roughly 80-some percent of the vote was in” when they called the state for Biden, as Fox News decision desk chief Arnon Mishkin told the Los Angeles Times in a Nov. 2020 interview describing in detail their analytical process and the methodology behind their decisions on Election Night.

O’Neill may have had harsh words for Fox on Twitter, but he was one of many Fox News personalities and guests who recorded a congratulatory message for the network’s 25th anniversary.

“Hey everybody, this is Robert J. O’Neill here, former Navy SEAL,” he said in the short video message. “I wanted to congratulate Fox News on its 25th birthday. Well done.”

It is not entirely clear when O’Neill’s status as a Fox News contributor was terminated. He appeared on the network as a guest as recently as August and the network confirmed that he was no longer a contributor at that time.

Fox News declined to comment on O’Neill’s departure from the network or his new tweets.

