Hollywood Elites Accused of Jumping Covid Vaccine Lines, Offering Bribes

According to a new report, many Hollywood elites are using their power and wealth to skip to the front of the COVID-19 vaccine line, with some even offering bribes to get inoculated.

Variety is reporting that several show business executives have been using private physicians and concierge services to obtain the coronavirus vaccine. Some have even flown on private jets to track down the vaccine outside of Los Angeles.

“It’s like The Hunger Games out there,” one Hollywood executive told the trade.

“Managers, agents, producers and a few film directors have pivoted from their daily business to focus on helping clients and stars find vaccines for family members,” Variety noted, quoting an insider.

Beverly Hills-based Dr. Robert Huizenga told the trade that individuals in the entertainment industry have offered his practice in excess of $10,000 to get the vaccine, but he’s refused.

“We’ve been offered bribes,” said Huizenga. “We see people taking planes to every location. We’ve seen people try to transiently get into the healthcare profession or on staff at nursing homes, so they qualify for an early vaccine.”

The publication noted that some Hollywood players are outraged that people in the industry are using their connections while millions of healthcare workers, older citizens, teachers, and essential workers wait in line.

“Industry people in these positions should be using their power to help and heal the system, not hurt it,” a former healthcare worker-turned-media-executive told Variety.

Dr. Art Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the NYU School of Medicine, said he has heard of wealthy hospital donors seeking early access to the vaccine.

“It’s bad behavior. It should not be condoned. We should find ways to penalize it,” he said. “We’ve got 91-year-olds waiting, health care workers waiting. People who are wealthy can easily find ways to quarantine, mask, and stay isolated for another month or two, and more vaccine will become available.”

However, there are still many Hollywood stars willing to procure the vaccine by navigating the standard process.

According to Variety, Harrison Ford, 78, got the vaccine by booking his own appointment and spending two-and-half hours in line at El Camino Community College in Torrance, Calif.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, waited in line at Dodgers Stadium to receive his vaccine and documented his experience on social media.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Steve Martin, 75, revealed on Twitter that he signed up to get the vaccine through New York State’s official website and later waited in line at New York’s Javitz Center.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

