Idris Elba Reveals He Used to Sell Weed to Dave Chappelle Before His Wire Days

Idris Elba revealed when he first moved to America he would sell weed outside comedy clubs to famous clientele including comedian Dave Chappelle.

On Thursday’s episode of The Jess Cagle Podcast, the host asked the star about life before his hit show The Wire.

“So The Wire, before you got that job it was like 2001 or 2002. Before that, you did a lot of things that maybe were not as noticeable. But when you stopped studying acting and were auditioning and things like that what were your other odd jobs?” Cagle asked.

“Two stages,” Elba replied. “I didn’t go to drama choir school, I went to a sort of performing arts college and did two years of everything.”

“Then basically went straight into work. I got a play and then a play got me another play,” Elba continued. “Moved to America and it all just fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years. In that time period, I did a lot of things. Some things I’m not proud of.”

“Let’s hear about the things you’re not proud of,” Cagle said.

“I used to sell weed,” Elba said matter-of-factly. “Can I say that on the show?”

“Yes,” responded Cagle. “It’s legal now by the way so you could take that up again.”

“It wasn’t back then,” Elba joked. “I was a doorman at Caroline’s Comedy Club. Which is fascinating now when I meet the comedians that, you kind of ‘remember the tall English guy with the funny accent and the little hair.'”

He concluded, “Dave Chappelle remembers me because he used to buy weed from me. Anyway. Moving on.”

