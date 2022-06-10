Jennifer Lopez Says Sharing Stage with Shakira at Super Bowl Halftime Show Was the ‘Worst Idea in the World’

Jennifer Lopez was not happy to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira during the 2022 halftime show.

“We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments,” Lopez said in her new Netflix film Halftime. “It’s not going to be a dance fucking revue. We have to sing our message.”

Lopez was, of course, referring to her and Shakira’s joint halftime show performance for the Super Bowl LIV, which she was discussing with Shakira in the room.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” she continued. “They said 12 minutes. I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes. I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half].”

Shakira, however, noted, “Super Bowl people want us to be weaved throughout the show,” prompting Lopez to say, “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes.”

“That’s what they should’ve fucking done,” she added.

Lopez’s manager Benny Medina was also unhappy with the choice to have the popstars share the stage,

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl,” he said. “That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com