Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Caitlyn Jenner Over Gubernatorial Bid: ‘She Knows Little to Nothing About Anything’

Jimmy Kimmel tore into California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday night — slamming her for knowing “little to nothing about anything.”

“I did not keep up with the Kardashians,” Kimmel admitted after honoring the final episode of the show, which ran for 20 seasons and over 14 years. “Did they turn out ok?”

The host then aired a clip of Jenner on Wednesday’s The View, in which she refused to admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

“[Trump] was a disrupter when he was president. I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento,” Jenner said, ignoring Joy Behar’s question about the election results. “We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” Kimmel quipped after airing the clip, later adding, “She’s just trying to get attention.”

The host went on to joke that Jenner has a higher chance of becoming the next Batman than getting elected as the governor of California.

“She knows little to nothing about anything, really,” he said.

Kimmel also went after the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, calling the series finale the “rear end of an era.”

“They said Seinfeld was a show about nothing, but the Kardashians really showed them,” he cracked. “I think all of season eight was Khloé buying a bikini top.”

