Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks the Trumps for Getting ‘Dumped’ by Their Accountants ‘During Tax Season’

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked Donald Trump and his family after their longtime accounting firm Mazars USA dropped The Trump Organization as a client on Monday.

“In other words, ‘We are not going to prison with you, Mr. Trump,” Kimmel cracked on Tuesday night.

Mazars USA dropped Trump in a letter last week, in which Mazars says the former president’s company does not have credible financial statements going back 10 years.

The letter, now submitted in a court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James, said that “the statements of financial condition for Donald J. Trump” ranging between 2011 and 2020 “should no longer be relied upon and you should inform any recipients thereof… that those documents should not be relied upon.”

“The New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney have been trying to determine whether the insurers, lenders and others Trump dealt with were misled about the strength of his finances,” Kimmel said on Tuesday. “Let me save you guys some trouble: They were.”

The host went on to joke that Trump now has to “angrily” set up a TurboTax account to get his taxes done.

“I tell you, there’s nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season,” he quipped. “It’s like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.”

Kimmel later took aim at Trump’s “terrible kids” for “making the rounds, desperately trying to protect the golden goose.”

“Eric took time out of his busy schedule to promote this made-up Hillary Clinton spying case they’re now pumping into the Fox News viewers’ soft, oatmeal-like brains,” Kimmel said.

He then played a clip of Eric Trump on Hannity, in which he questioned why prosecutors were not targeting Hillary Clinton.

“If you want to know where the prosecutors are, the answer is gathering evidence against your grifter father,” Kimmel responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

