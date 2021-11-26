Jimmy Kimmel Burns Off His Hair and Eyebrows While Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner

Let Jimmy Kimmel’s latest hairstyle serve as a Thanksgiving cautionary tale.

The comedian took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his latest hairdo, which turned out a bit crispier than he’s used to:

“happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” Kimmel captioned the post.

Poking fun at her father, and implying this mishap has happened before, the late-night host’s daughter Katie Kimmel commented, “Again?????”

“Yep. It’s now a holiday tradition,” he replied, likely referencing a similar Fourth of July accident.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Kimmel shared that he lost his beard, lashes, and an eyebrow after his grill exploded on the Fourth of July.

“Oh nooooo,” celebrity chef Jamie Oliver commented on the recent picture.

Perhaps proud of the Jackass nature of the incident, Johnny Knoxville replied to the picture with two laughing emojis, adding, “happy thanksgiving!”

Kimmel is in good company despite the blunder, with celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron admitting similar things have happened to him in the kitchen

“How’s that smell? Defined Been there… Made me realize why we have eyelashes!” he commented. “It so our eyelids don’t stick together, lol! Glad you’re all right chef! Happy cooking.”

Luckily for Kimmel, the impromptu “haircut” did not ruin Thanksgiving, and just added a little extra smokey flavor to the meal:

“Burnt hair-smoked turkey,” he captioned a second Instagram post.

