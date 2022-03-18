Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Putin for Taking Botox Following News That the Product Was Suspended in Russia

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for receiving Botox following news that several pharmaceutical companies have stopped sending non-essential drugs to the country.

Kimmel opened his Thursday night show by noting that several companies are refusing to do business with Russia and banning certain products from the country due to Putin’s inhumane invasion of Ukraine.

“Even pharmaceutical companies have stopped shipping non-essential drugs to Russia—including Abbvie, which is the company that makes Botox,” said Kimmel. “Which is interesting, because Vladimir Putin is widely rumored to use Botox.”

“Without it, the fear is that he may wither and turn into this,” Kimmel continued, airing footage of Putin riding a horse while withering away.

The host joked that while the public can’t know for sure that Putin uses Botox — “This photograph indicates that he absolutely, one hundred percent does.”

Kimmel then threw up a picture of a particularly smooth and puffy-faced Putin, joking, “Look at that face! Smooth as a baby’s gruel, isn’t it? Like a Real Housewife of Saint Petersburg.”

“What a weird time for Russians—their assets are frozen, but their foreheads are not,” he said, referring to news that several countries around the world have frozen the assets of a number of Russian oligarchs.

Italian banks, for example, were told by the Bank of Italy’s financial intelligence division to freeze the assets of those targeted by any sanctions against Russia.

The United Kingdom government has also hit seven Russian oligarchs, the owner of Chelsea F.C. Roman Abramovich, with a travel ban and seized their assets due to their links to Putin.

