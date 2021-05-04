Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Roasting Mitt Romney in a MEMO: ‘We’ll Make Sure to Fax it’ to Him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump on Monday night, following the former president’s insult-ridden memo to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Trump’s memo came after Romney was booed at the Utah GOP convention while appearing before Republican delegates at the Maverik Center this weekend.

“Oh yeah, you can boo all you like, but I’ve been a Republican all my life,” Romney told the crowd. “My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in. I worked for Republicans across the country, and if you don’t recall, I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

The senator went as far as to ask the audience members if they’re “embarrassed” by their actions.

“No, they’re not embarrassed,” Kimmel reasoned. “Like their leader, they are incapable of shame.”

Following Romney’s not-so-warm reception, Trump decided to chime in with a memo slamming the Utah senator and praising his antagonists.

“So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at Utah Republican State Convention,” said Trump in a statement on Monday. “They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!”

Of course, since Trump has been barred from Twitter and Facebook, the roasts came in a simple statement.

“Thanks for the memo, Donald,” Kimmel joked. “We’ll make sure to fax that to Mitt.”

Kimmel also questioned why Trump’s losers are always “stone cold,” adding, “Do they have to be kept at a certain temperature like the vaccine or something?”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]