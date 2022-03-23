Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Gratuitous Attacks’ on Judge Jackson: Senators Hawley and Blackburn Were Like ‘You Lost Us at Ketanji’

Jimmy Kimmel went after Republican senators for their “gratuitous attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Tuesday.

Kimmel began by noting that Judge Jackson was widely praised by politicians on both sides of the aisle, adding that “not every Republican was impressed.”

“Senators Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley were like, ‘You lost us at “Ketanji,'” he cracked.

The late-night host then went off on Hawley, calling the Missouria senator a creep, as he “Spent much of his 30 allotted minutes reading a list of child porn videos from a case the judge worked on.”

The remark earned laughter from the crowd, prompting Kimmel to clarify that it wasn’t a joke — Hawley actually did spend a significant time questioning Jackson on child pornography cases, even accusing her work on such cases “endangers children.”

But here is Josh Hawley sharing an elbow bump with Matt Gaetz, a fine, upstanding American who very innocently Venmos teenage girls,” Kimmel added, throwing up a picture of Hawley and Gaetz. “Because he’s nice, is why he does that.”

“But despite the gratuitous attacks, Judge Jackson has been very cool under pressure,” continued the host. “They don’t have anything real to criticize, so they’ve been trying to portray her as being soft on crime, which is interesting because she’s been endorsed by both the International Association of Police Chiefs and the Fraternal Order of Police — and the band The Police. Even Sting is in her corner.”

He went on to crack that “It’s funny listening to the same people who let the president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone ‘soft on crime,’” adding, “But that’s how it goes.”

Kimmel then shared a tweet from the official Republican Party Twitter account that showed Jackson’s initials crossed out and replaced with “CRT,” an acronym for critical race theory.

“I think your dog whistle’s busted, guys,” he joked. “Everyone can hear it now!”

Watch above, via ABC.

