Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Snake on a Plane’ Ted Cruz for Flying to Cancun Amid Power Crisis in Texas: ‘The Planet’s Biggest Hypocrite’

Jimmy Kimmel spent the bulk of his Thursday night monologue going after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for flying to Cancún amid a historic power crisis in his state — referring to the Texas Republican as a “snake on a plane.”

“On behalf of all of us we want to send our best wishes from L.A. to those of you who have been hammered by the cold weather,” Kimmel began before going in on Cruz. “Hundreds of thousands of Texans are still without power, and on a day when the most newsworthy landing should have been the NASA Rover successfully touching down on Mars, instead, it was a senator from Texas touching down on Cancún.”

“While his fellow Texans are freezing with the power out, Ted Cruz did what any great leader would do when his state needs leadership most — he booked a flight to Mexico and said, ‘Adios, amigos!’” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel went on to illustrate just how devastating the climate disaster in Texas has been, as roads have been shutdown, people have had to burn their belongings to stay warm, and even toilet water is becoming solid.

“And where was Mr. Texas while his constituents are suffering?” Kimmel asked. “Well, there he is, snake on a plane right there! Headed, ironically, to the very place he tried to build a wall around.”

The host revealed that before reporters had confirmed that the pictures circulating social media were actually of Cruz on his way to Cancún, Kimmel’s wife “spent two full hours studying images” of Cruz, going as fas as “matching up photos of his shoes, his mask, his wedding ring.”

“It was like I was in bed with Sherlock Holmes,” Kimmel quipped.

The host later condemned Cruz for going after Austin Mayor Steve Adler for traveling to Cabo in December, only to travel to Mexico himself two months later. Cruz had also mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom for being “unable to perform even the basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.” Now, his state is facing a massive power crisis that has left his constituents without electricity or running water.

“The hypocrisy is off the charts!” Kimmel exclaimed, later adding, “But why settle for just being the planet’s biggest hypocrite when you can be a world-class liar too?”

The host later went into the details of Cruz’s round trip, which he claimed was merely a product of “Wanting to be a good dad.”

“Now, he was careful not to say he was planning to fly back this afternoon because he wasn’t,” Kimmel explained. “He just said he did, and in fact, NBC News has a source that says he was originally booked to fly back Saturday. He booked his return ticket at 6 a.m. this morning after he got busted. But I guess we were supposed to believe he was chaperoning his wife and kids to Mexico and was planning to come back the next day all along — with a carry-on bag stuffed like a piñata.”

Kimmel ended his tirade by encouraging hi viewers to text “ABC 13” to 41444 to donate money for Texas relief.

