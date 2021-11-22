Joe Rogan Knocked Out of the Top Spot on Spotify’s Podcasts Chart

Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience has once again been knocked out of the top spot on Spotify’s podcast chart.

Rogan first signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020 in a reported $100 million deal, the platform telling shareholders he “stimulated new user additions, activated first-time podcast listeners, and [drove] favorable engagement trends, including vodcast consumption.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience performed above expectations with respect to new user additions and engagement. Notable Q1 content launches in the US included Renegades: Born in the USA (Higher Ground), Unlocking Us with Brene Brown (Parcast), Ringer Dish Feed – Taylor Swift (The Ringer), and Welcome To Your Fantasy (Gimlet),” the platform added in an April 2021 announcement.

“Renegades: Born in the USA, featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, was the second-largest podcast on Spotify in March (on an MAU basis) and has been our most international show to-date, with listenership extending across more than 150 countries,” it said.

The podcaster, who sat comfortably at Spotify’s number one spot, was later briefly surpassed by podcast Banter from gaming stars Sapnap and Karl Jacobs.

The Joe Rogan Experience had taken back the number one spot, Banter now sitting at number 12, yet was recently outperformed by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney’s podcast The Always Sunny Podcast.

The Always Sunny Podcast dropped their first three episodes on Nov. 18, releasing their most recent one on Monday to solidify the top spot on Spotify’s chart.

According to Newseek, The Joe Rogan Experience reaches an estimated 11 million people per episode, with Digital Music News reporting in August that the show was the most popular podcast in the United States for much of 2020 and 2021.

