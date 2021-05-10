John Mulaney Reportedly Divorcing Wife Anna Marie Tendler Following His Time in Rehab

John Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, are reportedly divorcing following his stay in rehab, according to Page Six.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said to Page Six via a spokesperson. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

In December, Mulaney entered a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania rehab facility, citing issues with drugs and alcohol during the pandemic.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesman for Mulaney told Page Six of the divorce.

The Big Mouth star left the rehab facility in February and entered an outpatient sober care program — a source telling Page Six at the time that while he was “doing well” he was not ready to “return to work.”

Mulaney has since announced an upcoming tour, which is called John Mulaney: From Scratch, and will take place from May 10 to May 14 at Manhattan’s City Winery.

News of the upcoming divorce may come as a shock to some Mulaney fans, as the comedian frequently referenced Tendler during his stand-up shows, and has often praised her in several Instagram posts.

“Happy Valentines Day to the coolest, kindest, funniest, weirdest, most beautiful, most artistically inspiring person I have ever met,” Mulaney wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. “Happy Valentines Day to a woman who is a cross between Joan Didion and Erika Jayne. Anna, you might as well be the Sea Org, because I’d sign a Billion Year Contract to be with you…Life would be so stupid without you.”

The couple was married by friend and comedian Dan Levy in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York, and their wedding reception had a “1920’s inspired, woodland-deco” theme.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]