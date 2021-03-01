<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for the several scandals he is facing, including two sexual harassment accusations — calling the governor a “colossal asshole.”

The host opened this Sunday’s Last Week Tonight by mocking the governor as “a man whose face, build, and general demeanor always seems to scream Business Frankenstein” — before later addressing the controversies.

Oliver criticized Cuomo for undercounting the Covid-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, adding, “You’d expect that less from a transparent democracy and more from an authoritarian regime like North Korea.”

“Now, this scandal stems from a directive Cuomo made last March, telling nursing homes to accept Covid-positive patients to free up hospital beds,” he said. “Now that would be bad enough, but since then, his administration has been trying to downplay and consequences from that action.”

“Even before the current scandals, there was something gross about Cuomo’s glee in his public adulation last year,” added Oliver, highlighting his softball interviews with his brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The Last Week Tonight anchor also went after Cuomo for publishing a book on the lessons he learned from a still on going pandemic, and his acceptance of the term “cuomosexuals.”

“Cuomo is famously unpleasant,” explained Oliver. “He reportedly has a ‘do-not-yell-at’ list, which a former aide admitted ‘is very small,’ and just this week another former aide accused him of sexual harassment — a claim that he denies. Although on the same day that story broke, Cuomo was at a vaccination site, and couldn’t help himself from joking about vaccinating this state senator.”

Oliver then aired a clip of Cuomo joking that he was going to select a specific part of “the anatomy” to vaccinate New York State Senator Leroy Comrie.

“I get to select the part of the anatomy where I do the vaccine, and you’ll be surprised — or maybe not — when you get to see the part of the anatomy that I pick,” Cuomo joked.

“Is it his penis, Andrew? Are you going to vaccine him in the penis?” asked Oliver. “Because to be honest, I would actually be surprised if you wanted to vaccinate him in the penis. The vein is hard to find, practitioners generally recommend the non-dominant arm, and also, what the fuck is wrong with you!”

Oliver later condemned Cuomo for citing motivational quotes from an “A.J. Parkinson”—who, according to the host, does not exist and was a figure made up by Cuomo’s father Mario Cuomo.

“It does feel like a pretty apt metaphor for an administration that has aggressively managed facts to fit its chosen reality,” said Oliver. “And it actually brings to mind another insightful saying: Andrew Cuomo is a colossal asshole.”

Oliver went on to demand the end of police drug raids in his And Now This segment, reminding viewers of Breonna Taylor’s police killing in March 2020.

“Yeah, the ruling there was giving you 20 seconds to answer your door is reasonable because you might flush evidence down the toilet, which raises the obvious question here: why the fuck are we raiding people’s homes for an amount of evidence that can be flushed down a toilet?” Oliver said, later stressing that “lives are getting destroyed by police raids.”

