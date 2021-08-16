Johnny Depp Complains Hollywood is Boycotting Him After He Lost ‘Wife-Beater’ Defamation Case

Johnny Depp, in his first interview since he lost a very public libel case against The Sun, complained that Hollywood is boycotting him.

“Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through,” he told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “But ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd.”

This specifically “absurd” fragment of Depp’s life stemmed from the defamation suit he lost against British tabloid The Sun after they labeled him a “wife-beater.”

After a three-week trial in the Royal Courts, Justice Andrew Nicol determined that said The Sun provided enough evidence to prove their article was “substantially true,” meaning calling Depp a “wife-beater” was warranted.

Despite the ruling, Depp has maintained his innocence and insisted that he was the victim throughout his marriage with Amber Heard, calling her allegations a “hoax” and claiming she “threw a bottle of vodka at him.”

Depp, who resigned from his role in the third Fantastic Beasts movie, told the Times that his upcoming film Minamata, which he produced and starred in, was shelved indefinitely by MGM due to a Hollywood “boycott.”

“Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” he said.

Comparing his situation to “getting scratched by a kitten,” Depp lamented that he would not be able to share the story of the people of Minamata.

“But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that,” he added. “To bring things to light.”

