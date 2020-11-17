Judd Apatow is set to direct and produce a pandemic themed comedy for Netflix, marking the first time he teams up with the streamer for a feature film, according to Deadline.

The comedy, which Apatow will also co-write with Pam Brady, follows a group of actors who find themselves quarantined together in a hotel in an attempt to finish the movie they’re shooting.

Apatow’s longtime collaborator Barry Mendel will serve as executive producer, and while no talent has been confirmed yet, Netflix is reportedly meeting with actors this week to create an all-star ensemble, which Deadline likened to the Knives Out or The Disaster Artist casts.

This will be the first feature film Apatow directs that is not at Universal Studios, which he has teamed up with since The 40-year Old Virgin in 2005.

Universal and Apatow most recently made The King of Staten Island together, which starred Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and moved to on-demand streaming amid the pandemic.

