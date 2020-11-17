Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he can’t imagine a Republican Senate confirming former Obama administration official Susan Rice to any position in Joe Biden’s administration, comparing her to Typhoid Mary.

Asked on the Hugh Hewitt Show whether he could see Biden nominating Rice as secretary of state, and whether he would support such a nomination, Cotton said, “Well given the numerous blunders Joe Biden has made as it relates to foreign policy over the span of his career, sure I can imagine him making that mistake.”

“But no, I cannot imagine a Republican Senate confirming Susan Rice to any position,” he added. “Remember, Susan Rice is the Typhoid Mary of the Obama administration foreign policy. Every foreign policy disaster of the Obama administration, you know — from the Libya war in 2011 which is still raging today, to the Iran Nuclear Deal, to sticking the FBI and the intelligence community on Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 and his transition in 2016 and 2017 — has Susan Rice as a central player in it,” Cotton declared. “So I can’t imagine that a Republican Senate is going to confirm Susan Rice to be Secretary of State or any other position.”

Asked whether he thinks the Senate would confirm Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) as Secretary of State in a Biden administration, Cotton replied, “That’s certainly more likely than Susan Rice.”

He added, “There’s a reason why she couldn’t get confirmed in a Democratic Senate in 2013 when Barack Obama wanted to make her Secretary of State. Do you really think that she’s going to be confirmed by a Republican Senate in 2021?”

Listen above via KPAM.

