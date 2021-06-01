Kate Hudson Says Matthew McConaughey Has ‘A Real Chance’ at Becoming Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson reacted with both shock and enthusiasm at former co-star Matthew McConaughey’s political aspirations.

Hudson, who appeared alongside McConaughey in the romantic comedies How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, hadn’t actually heard about the actor’s possible bid for governor of Texas until Rob Lowe broke the news to her on a recent episode of his podcast Literally!

“Here’s the real question. You’ve done multiple movies with Matthew McConaughey. He’s a national treasure. Are you going to help him with his campaign for governor of Texas if he so decides to run?” Lowe asked the actress, who initially remained silent.

“That was a long pause. Can I just say for the record, that was a very long pause,” Lowe quipped.

Hudson explained, “Sorry, hold on. Let me just take a sip of my [drink]. I have not heard this. This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.” After another pause, she added, “Let’s, OK. So, what would I help? I mean, I guess it depends on what kind of, you know, platform he’s running on.”

The actress continued, “He’s a really interesting guy. I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? I think he’s very authentic in how much heart… But the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?”

After Lowe confirmed, “Governor of Texas, baby!” the actress responded, “Oh, wow.”

Lowe then proposed, “If he doesn’t use ‘Alright, alright, alright’ as a bumper sticker, then everybody on that staff needs to be fired!”

Hudson added, “I think he’d encourage that. But I actually feel like he’d have a real chance.” Still, the actress admitted the news was “really shocking” to her, adding, “Like, I’m one of those people who, I don’t look at things. I turn my news ticker off. So, clearly I’ve missed this.”

Lowe told Hudson her opinion mattered because she would “know where all the bodies are buried,” but the actress insisted, “What I love about Matthew is he doesn’t really have anything to hide.”

Hudson said the only caveat that came to mind was McConaughey’s penchant for a bit of partying. “What, some like, a couple too many tequilas, dancing in a bar? How bad can that be?” she joked. “No one’s more fun on a couple tequilas, doesn’t mean he can’t run a state.”

However, the actress further acknowledged, “I don’t know enough about it and I don’t know enough about the platform he’d be running on.”

McConaughey has been teasing his potential gubernatorial run since last year, but the actor hasn’t revealed any partisan leanings. However, the actor did make headlines this week when he blasted anti-maskers during an interview on OZY’s The Carlos Watson Show.

