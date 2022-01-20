Kathy Griffin is Still Angry Andy Cohen Took Over Her NYE Gig: ‘This is a Guy That I Think Kind of Wanted to Be Me’

Kathy Griffin is not over Andy Cohen replacing her as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

Griffin criticized the Bravo host in a fresh New York Times profile, in which she detailed her firing from CNN following her viral beheaded-Donald Trump picture.

In a 2017 photo session with often provocative photographer Tyler Shields, Griffin posed with a bloody Halloween mask of Trump’s severed head. The photo sparked considerable uproar, and she was fired from CNN the next day.

Andy Cohen went on to replace Griffin as co-host of the network’s New Year’s Eve special, which she previously hosted alongside Anderson Cooper.

Cohen and Cooper have hosted the special together every year since, including this year, during which Cohen trashed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called out Mark Zuckerberg, and even mocked friend and ABC colleague Ryan Seacrest.

Griffin said she “hate-watched” the 2022 special, and wasn’t surprised when CNN clarified that while Cohen, “said something he shouldn’t have on live TV,” he would still co-host next year’s show.

“Apples to apples,” Griffin told the Times, comparing Cohen’s “political statement” to her picture with Trump’s severed head.

Times reporter Katherine Rosman noted the two had been feuding for years, pointing to an October 2017 incident when Cohen repeatedly pretended not to know who Griffin was, despite working with her at Bravo and acting as her CNN replacement.

“Griffin is still angry,” Rosman continued, sharing that Griffin likened Cohen to Eve Harrington, the conniving antagonist from All About Eve.

“This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me,” Griffin said. “And now he’s halfway there.”

Read the full profile here…

