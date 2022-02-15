Kanye West swiped at Kim Kardashian on Instagram just hours after taking accountability for the “jarring” social media posts he has recently shared.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” he wrote in a Tuesday post. “Thank everybody for supporting me.”

West, now legally known as Ye, went on to highlight the posts he shared regarding Kardashian, noting that sharing screenshots of their private conversations could qualify as harassment.

“I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he wrote. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Hours after addressing the controversy, West shared another now-deleted post, which showed a picture of a sign that read, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

While he did not tag Kardashian or write anything in the caption, it’s clear that West was referring to his estranged wife and the mother of his children.

West has attacked Kardashian on social media before, prompting her to release a statement on his actions earlier this month.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a health and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

The rapper has since been on a posting spree, largely sharing screenshots or writing captions that took aim at Pete Davidson — who is now dating Kardashian.

In another deleted post, West shared an alleged conversation between him and Davidson, in which the comedian tells West that he hopes to meet his children and that the two can “be friends.”

The post also included a picture of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly from a Calvin Klein ad alongside the caption, NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

