Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for ‘Trying to Control and Manipulate’ Divorce, Attacking Her on Social Media

Kim Kardashian went after Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, for his “constant attacks” on her amid their divorce.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote in a Friday Instagram Story.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a health and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian’s statement comes after West publicly took issue with their daughter North’s presence on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)



“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?” he wrote, tagging his ex.

In her response, Kardashian slammed West’s “constant attacks” on her in social media posts and interviews, saying it “is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” she said, later adding, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Read the full statement below:

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a health and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com