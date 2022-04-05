Kimmel Roasts Trump for Supporting Sarah Palin’s Congressional Bid: ‘Like Paste-Eating Endorsing Glue-Sniffing’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump’s recent endorsement of Sarah Palin’s congressional bid, comparing it to “paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing.”

Palin announced her plans to run for Congress on April 1st, writing, “Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. [Don Young] did for 49 years.

“I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she added.

Trump backed Palin shortly after the announcement, saying that he was “proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”

Trump endorses Sarah Palin to succeed the late Don Young in Congress pic.twitter.com/KwoRH01BgW — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 4, 2022

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am,” Trump also wrote in the statement, adding, “Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn!”

Trump also credited Palin for pulling John McCain‘s 2008 presidential bid “out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself.”

After reading the statement, Kimmel joked that “Even for Trump, it’s impressive to fit three lies into an 11-word sentence,” referring to the former president’s identification of Palin as “tough and smart” and unwilling to “back down.”

“But I guess the Masked Singer money dried up and Sarah’s running for office,” Kimmel added, poking fun at Palin’s latest gig.

“Trump endorsing Sarah Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing,” cracked the host. “It’s ridiculous.”

Watch above, via ABC.

