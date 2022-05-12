Kimmel Torches Republican Senator Who Compared Fetuses to Sea Turtles Eggs in Speech Against Abortion Rights

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) for comparing human fetuses to sea turtle eggs in a baffling anti-abortion speech.

“Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because, when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a preborn baby sea turtle or preborn baby eagle,” Daines said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

“Yet when it comes to a preborn human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50 states, under the Democrats’ bill that we’ll be voting on tomorrow. Is that the American the left wants?”

After playing a clip of the speech, Kimmel pulled out a sea turtle and an eagle hand puppet “to explain just how dumb that was.”

“Hello, I am a sea turtle, but I cant believe I need to say this, but we aren’t human beings. Now I know some of you might look like us … ” Kimmel’s sea turtle said, as Guillermo Rodriguez pulled out a picture of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Kimmel’s sea turtle went on to explain that if a female turtle did not want to have her children, she wouldn’t be forced to by some “old White guy from Montana” and could just lay her eggs and walk away.

“Mama sea turtles don’t have to work to support their kids, or feed them, or drive them to school,” Kimmel’s puppet continued, prompting the eagle to ask about cases of incest and rape.

“Oh Eagle, you know that doesn’t happen to eagles or turtles,” the turtle puppet explained.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com