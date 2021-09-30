Ladies and Gentlemen, Daniel Craig Has Reacted to the Weekend Meme

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daniel Craig had no idea that his Saturday Night Live introduction of musical guest The Weeknd has become a viral meme.

Craig actually managed to avoid learning about the meme for roughly a year and a half — until he was asked about it during a recent interview with The New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff.

While the profile was published on Thursday, Itzkoff interviewed the actor on a previous Friday afternoon, which prompted the reporter to predict that social media news feeds were about to be flooded with the viral video of Craig declaring that it is the weekend.

“Has the popularity of this gotten back to you in any way?” Itzkoff asked.

“No, what is that?” Craig responded.

Itzkoff went on to explain that there is a clip of Craig from the March 7, 2020 episode of SNL, in which he introduces singer the Weeknd with “almost a sense of relief,” adding, “People just like to post that clip as a way of ushering in the weekend.”

“They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely,” Craig replied. “I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

Watch the moment above, via YouTube.

