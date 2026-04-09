‘EVIL LOSERS!!!’ Trump Lashes Out at NY Times, CNN for Reporting Iran’s ‘FAKE TEN POINT PLAN’

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times and CNN late on Wednesday, accusing the outlets of spreading a “totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN” outlining Iran’s peace proposal as competing accounts of a potential deal emerge.

In a post to Truth Social, the president railed against the outlets as “EVIL LOSERS” who had circulated a “HOAX” framework that risked derailing diplomatic efforts. He wrote:

​​The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN on the Iran negotiations which was meant to discredit the people involved in the peace process. All ten points were a made up HOAX – EVIL LOSERS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

The outburst followed reports referencing a ten-point proposal attributed to Tehran reportedly sent to the White House via Pakistani mediators and outlining the regime’s alleged terms for a long-term deal with the U.S. The same list was later published by Iran’s state news agency, then reported by CNN and The Times.

Among the provisions were references to the “acceptance of [nuclear] enrichment,” continuing Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East.

When calling the ceasefire, Trump referred to having received a plan from Tehran that he called a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” but during a presser on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran’s initial 10-point “wish list” had been “literally thrown in the garbage” by the president. Tehran reportedly later sent a revised plan. She likewise called the reporting “inaccurate.”

The reported framework differs sharply from a separate 15-point proposal put forward by U.S. negotiators in earlier talks. Trump has previously claimed that many elements of the American plan “have already been agreed to.”

Mediaite has reached out to CNN and The New York Times for comment.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!