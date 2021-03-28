comScore Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X's ‘Satan Shoes’
Lil Nas X Battles With Critics Over Video Controversy, Nike Denies Involvement With Human Blood ‘Satan Shoes’

By Sarah RumpfMar 28th, 2021, 7:28 pm
Lil Nas X Satan Shoes

Screenshot via Twitter.

All press is good press, the saying goes, and rapper Lil Nas X is testing that theory this week, as the video for his new single, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), debuted, ruffled quite a few feathers online, and had a major shoe manufacturer scurrying to distance itself.

The song’s title references both Lil Nas X’s given name, Montero Lamar Hill, and the coming-of-age film starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. The video has historical, literary, and Biblical themes, but it’s a section at the end that’s raising the most eyebrows — Lil Nas X dances on a stripper pole, gives Satan a lap dance, and then breaks Satan’s neck and takes his horns for himself.

lil nas x montero

Screenshot via Twitter.

As part of the promotion for the song, Lil Nas X has collaborated with streetwear company MSCHF on modified Nike Air Max 97s that they’re marketing as “Satan Shoes.” The shoes’ design includes a pentagram pendant, an upside down crucifix, and a reference to Luke 10:18, the Bible verse in which Jesus describes witnessing Satan “fall like lightning from heaven.”

MSCHF previously made modified Nikes called “Jesus Shoes” that included holy water in the shoes’ soles drawn from the River Jordan. The Satan Shoes will also contain an extra ingredient in the soles: a drop of human blood, donated from MSCHF employees.

Only 666 individually-numbered pairs of the “Satan Shoes” will be sold, at a price of $1,018. The release date is scheduled for Monday, March 29.

Unsurprisingly, the video and the news about the Satan Shoes drew strong reactions, both positive and negative.

Lil Nas X was praised by fans for the song’s pro-LGBTQ messaging, but the Satanic themes were highly controversial, especially coming during Lent.

Nike quickly issued a statement distancing themselves from the Satan Shoes, denying any involvement, as they are MSCHF’s modifications of existing shoes. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” said the statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.” RedState was among the conservative sites that nonetheless falsely blamed Nike for the shoes.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) weighed in, retweeting a post promoting the shoes and condemning them for the message it sends to kids, and also calling for Lil Nas X to be cancelled.

Candace Owens denounced the shoes as something that was “keeping black America behind.”

Lil Nas X appears unfazed by the criticism. He tweeted a link to a YouTube video titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe.” The video begins with the rapper saying “OK guys, I see everyone’s been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward to say –” as it cuts to the lap dance segment of the music video.

He also replied directly to Noem, mocking her for getting involved: “ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

His reply to Owens was even more direct, posting several tweets along the lines of “you know you did something right when she talks about it” and “don’t care and ur a flop.”

