Lil Nas X Battles With Critics Over Video Controversy, Nike Denies Involvement With Human Blood ‘Satan Shoes’

All press is good press, the saying goes, and rapper Lil Nas X is testing that theory this week, as the video for his new single, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), debuted, ruffled quite a few feathers online, and had a major shoe manufacturer scurrying to distance itself.

The song’s title references both Lil Nas X’s given name, Montero Lamar Hill, and the coming-of-age film starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. The video has historical, literary, and Biblical themes, but it’s a section at the end that’s raising the most eyebrows — Lil Nas X dances on a stripper pole, gives Satan a lap dance, and then breaks Satan’s neck and takes his horns for himself.

As part of the promotion for the song, Lil Nas X has collaborated with streetwear company MSCHF on modified Nike Air Max 97s that they’re marketing as “Satan Shoes.” The shoes’ design includes a pentagram pendant, an upside down crucifix, and a reference to Luke 10:18, the Bible verse in which Jesus describes witnessing Satan “fall like lightning from heaven.”

MSCHF previously made modified Nikes called “Jesus Shoes” that included holy water in the shoes’ soles drawn from the River Jordan. The Satan Shoes will also contain an extra ingredient in the soles: a drop of human blood, donated from MSCHF employees.

Only 666 individually-numbered pairs of the “Satan Shoes” will be sold, at a price of $1,018. The release date is scheduled for Monday, March 29.

Unsurprisingly, the video and the news about the Satan Shoes drew strong reactions, both positive and negative.

Lil Nas X was praised by fans for the song’s pro-LGBTQ messaging, but the Satanic themes were highly controversial, especially coming during Lent.

Nike quickly issued a statement distancing themselves from the Satan Shoes, denying any involvement, as they are MSCHF’s modifications of existing shoes. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” said the statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.” RedState was among the conservative sites that nonetheless falsely blamed Nike for the shoes.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) weighed in, retweeting a post promoting the shoes and condemning them for the message it sends to kids, and also calling for Lil Nas X to be cancelled.

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s “exclusive.” But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

This is outrageous, disgusting and perverted and on #PalmSunday no less. Somehow @lilnasx thinks that Satanic worship should be mainstream and normal. I don’t think there have been better candidates to cancel than LilNasX and these shoes. https://t.co/yrWxjGhIGB — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 28, 2021

Candace Owens denounced the shoes as something that was “keeping black America behind.”

We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet. We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind. How stupid can we be? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 28, 2021

LMAO- I remember when Nike pulled the shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag for being “too controversial” and “offensive” and now they are marketing “Satan Shoes” with “human blood”. We really do live in stupid times… https://t.co/UH23F5bFGS — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 27, 2021

Lil Nas X appears unfazed by the criticism. He tweeted a link to a YouTube video titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe.” The video begins with the rapper saying “OK guys, I see everyone’s been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward to say –” as it cuts to the lap dance segment of the music video.

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe https://t.co/bQ1hbmHQqh pic.twitter.com/hM5vsLRSAk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

He also replied directly to Noem, mocking her for getting involved: “ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

His reply to Owens was even more direct, posting several tweets along the lines of “you know you did something right when she talks about it” and “don’t care and ur a flop.”

you know you did something right when she talks about it https://t.co/9ujlFhBMdZ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

don’t care and ur a flop — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]