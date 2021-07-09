Marsha Blackburn Targets Taylor Swift: She Would Be ‘First Victim’ of Marxist Government



Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) went after Taylor Swift in a new interview, claiming the pop star would be “the first victim” of a Marxist government.

Swift has often called out the Tennessee Republican. In the 2018 midterm elections, Swift endorsed Democratic candidates in a rare political statement, writing that Blackburn’s voting record “appalls and terrifies” her. And in a documentary out in 2020, Swift derided Blackburn as “Trump in a wig”.

In an interview with Breitbart this week, Blackburn made an appeal for Swift’s support, suggesting the alternative is Marxist authoritarianism.

“When you talk about country music, and I know the left is all out now and trying to change country music and make it woke,” Blackburn said. “When I’m talking to my friends who are musicians and entertainers, I say, ‘If we have a socialistic government—if we have Marxism—you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music.’”

“Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign,” she continued. “But Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that because when you look at Marxist socialistic societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type music she would have. They don’t allow protection of private intellectual property rights.”

In her 2018 Instagram post, Swift explained her issues with Blackburn.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” Swift wrote. “She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

