Michael B. Jordan says he’ll be renaming his rum brand, J’Ouvert, after many critics accused the actor of appropriating from Caribbean culture with the moniker.

In an apology posted to his Instagram story, the Creed star responded to social media calls to change the name from J’Ouvert, which is the name of an annual celebration originating in Trinidad and Tobago. The annual party is held as part of Carnival and celebrates emancipation from slavery.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on,” Jordan wrote on Instagram. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

Jordan continued, “We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Many people of Caribbean descent spoke out against Jordan’s use of their culture in his company, pointing out that Jordan has no apparent ties to the Caribbean region. One high-profile critic included Trinidadian-born rapper, Nicki Minaj.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive ― but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” she wrote.

