Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes for Serving Meat Platter Shaped Like Amy Winehouse’s Corpse at 2011 Party

Neil Patrick Harris has apologized after facing backlash for serving a meat platter shaped like Amy Winehouse’s corpse at a 2011 Halloween party.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris said in the statement to Entertainment Weekly. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

At only 27-years-old, Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, meaning Harris, and his husband David Burtka, served the platter just months after her death.

A picture of the platter, posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mit and deleted shortly after, showed a sign that read, “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

The sign also detailed what was included in the platter: “Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

The platter itself looked like a gruesome, bloody, and mangled corpse that was missing an eye and a cigarette in its mouth.

While the picture of the meat platter has resurfaced before, Harris had not acknowledged it until his statement on Monday, as he received a significant amount of backlash this weekend.

