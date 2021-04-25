OSCAR Viewers Floored After Anthony Hopkins Takes Best Actor Over ‘Shoo-in’ Chadwick Boseman: ‘BOSEMAN WAS ROBBED!’

The stars appeared to be aligned.

For the first time in memory, the denouement of Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony featured not the award for Best Picture, but rather, the honor for Best Actor. That placement seemed to be a clear indication that the Oscar would go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his heralded performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — in what would’ve undoubtedly been an emotional, touching end to the broadcast.

But alas, it was not to be.

In a stunning upset, presenter Joaquin Phoenix announced to the crowd that Anthony Hopkins was the winner for his performance in The Father. Hopkins made history with the victory — becoming the oldest Oscar winner ever at age 83. It is his second victory, after having previously won in 1992 for his iconic portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Despite Hopkins’s status as a Hollywood legend, few expected him to prevail on Sunday night over the beloved Boseman — who died of colon cancer in August at age 43. Compounding the awkwardness of the moment was the fact that Hopkins was not on hand to collect his statue — forcing Phoenix to bring the proceedings to a crashing halt after accepting the honor on Hopkins’s behalf.

To say Movie Twitter was floored is a massive understatement. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

Well, huh. The biggest surprise saved for last. Hopkins is great but I suspect Chadwick Boseman was described so often as a shoo-in that some felt “Oh, he doesn’t need my vote.” Would LOVE to see the tallies. — Tim Gray (@timgray_variety) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins beat Chadwick Boseman??? pic.twitter.com/EphXYhGEUM — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 26, 2021

Price Waterhouse watching the Oscars producers rearrange the entire ceremony because they think Chadwick Boseman is gonna win Best Actor pic.twitter.com/rtwQBMzaJe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

The big bet on Boseman backfiring is not only bad TV but it actively undermined Soderbergh’s message with the telecast — Alex Rabinowitz (@alexrab) April 26, 2021

Soderberg gambled on the sure bet that Boseman would win Best Actor, and it’d be a memorable close, and he roles snake eyes at the craps table. Just a brutal close. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) April 26, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN WAS ROBBED — Stacey Abrams Stan Account (@brandon_severs) April 26, 2021

We should have known some fuck shit was about to happen when Joaquin Phoenix said he wasn’t going to say what he originally planned. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021

I guess it’s proof producers don’t look at the winners ahead of time, but if you’re changing the order of awards because you want to leave us with an emotional Chadwick Boseman win, maybe take a peek. #Oscars https://t.co/lfXIW30u7I — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) April 26, 2021

I dunno how to square the circle of how fantastic Hopkins was in The Father with how gutting it is that Boseman didn’t get his posthumous moment of triumph. But ending the show on Actor made it feel even worse than it would have if Actor was next to last. — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) April 26, 2021

I saw all of them. Chadwick Boseman was robbed. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) April 26, 2021

The producers of Lost, How I Met Your Mother and Game of Thrones now off the hook for worst TV show ending. What a complete thud, and they changed up the order for the emotional impact of a Chadwick Boseman win. — Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) April 26, 2021

