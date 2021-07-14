<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Richard Branson joined Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s The Late Show to share highlights from his recent space adventure — and to hit back at the haters.

“Welcome back to the cool green hills of Earth,” Colbert said after playing a round of footsie with the billionaire, who had just traveled to space on his own rocketship with five other crewmembers from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company.

Branson revealed that he did initially have some doubts and wondered if his body could handle the voyage, but soon realized that the trip was a “dream come true,” adding, “It was extraordinary.”

Colbert quickly identified himself as a lover of space — as any good nerd would — but pointed to the pushback that Branson has received for their endeavors.

“I see a lot of value in people going to space, but there’s been a lot of pushback from people out there saying, ‘Why spend your money to go do that?'” Colbert said, noting that people are critical of space exploration in general. “What would you say to those people who say that this is a misuse of resources?”

Branson noted that he understood the criticism, but added, “I think they’re not fully educated to what space does for Earth.”

The billionaire went on to explain that people would be unable to watch The Late Show without space and exploration of the cosmos.

“It’s connecting the billions of people who are not connected — on telephones, on other things,” he added, noting that placing satellites in space allows people to monitor food distribution, the degradation of rainforests, and climate change.

Colbert later asked Branson what the price is to travel to space, prompting Branson to quip, “Well, you could afford it.”

Branson then shared that he brought a small cutout of Colbert on the trip with him, as he promised the late-night host that he could join the crew in space. Branson even brought the picture of Colbert to the show, later signing the souvenir and gifting it to the host.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com