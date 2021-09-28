Russell Brand Pilloried by Left, Praised by Conservatives for Claiming ‘Trump was Right’ About Clinton-Russia Conspiracy

By Leia Idliby
 

Russell Brand has put in his two cents on Russiagate.

The left-leaning comedian posted a YouTube video last week titled “So…Trump was RIGHT About Clinton & Russia Collusion,” in which he cited Glenn Greenwald’s reporting on the indictment of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann. 

Sharing passages from just one source, Brand claimed that there is “serious evidence” that Clinton worked with Russia to create this “conspiracy” in order to hurt Donald Trump’s campaign.

Brand recalled how prevalent the Russia collusion story was in the media, noting that it was mentioned on “Every late-night talk show, all over the news, it was just — you were bombarded with it.”

“It was like, being sort of in a way discussed as if it was just an absolute fact,” lamented Brand. “To discover that this was propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party — who, of course, are now in government — is kind of beyond disappointing, because you begin to question and query what other things may not be true.”

Greenwald later praised Brand’s video, claiming it gave him “hope” for the media’s future and truthful reporting:

While Greenwald was a fan of Brand’s clip, most left-leaning pundits mocked the comedian, Seth Abramson calling him another victim of Greenwald’s disinformation:

“The Sussmann indictment is the single biggest nothingburger in the history of the Trump-Russia scandal and the response to it,” Abramson added. “It was a grimy, meatless bone thrown to Donald Trump and his cult that they eagerly treated like a five-course meal—and convinced some others to as well.”

Abramson went on to say that the “first words Glenn Greenwald ever uttered about the Sussmann indictment were a lie,” hitting at Brand for knowing very little about the Trump-Russia scandal.

Those on the right, however, were more than happy to welcome Brand into their Clinton-Russia conspiracy camp, praising him for speaking up against the Democratic party:

Watch above, via YouTube.

