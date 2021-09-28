Russell Brand Pilloried by Left, Praised by Conservatives for Claiming ‘Trump was Right’ About Clinton-Russia Conspiracy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Russell Brand has put in his two cents on Russiagate.

The left-leaning comedian posted a YouTube video last week titled “So…Trump was RIGHT About Clinton & Russia Collusion,” in which he cited Glenn Greenwald’s reporting on the indictment of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.

Sharing passages from just one source, Brand claimed that there is “serious evidence” that Clinton worked with Russia to create this “conspiracy” in order to hurt Donald Trump’s campaign.

Brand recalled how prevalent the Russia collusion story was in the media, noting that it was mentioned on “Every late-night talk show, all over the news, it was just — you were bombarded with it.”

“It was like, being sort of in a way discussed as if it was just an absolute fact,” lamented Brand. “To discover that this was propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party — who, of course, are now in government — is kind of beyond disappointing, because you begin to question and query what other things may not be true.”

Greenwald later praised Brand’s video, claiming it gave him “hope” for the media’s future and truthful reporting:

Just that segment alone — after 3 days, with no corporate backing — is almost 4 times larger than Don Lemon’s audience. It’s twice as large as Chris Hayes or Joy Reid’s Comcast shows. And I’ll bet the number of people under 55 watching is more than 10 times what those shows get pic.twitter.com/mEZ85UQhag — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

While Greenwald was a fan of Brand’s clip, most left-leaning pundits mocked the comedian, Seth Abramson calling him another victim of Greenwald’s disinformation:

I’m proud to be one of the top Trump-Russia experts out there, having written three bestsellers on the subject. I haven’t seen Glenn Greenwald type an accurate sentence about the Trump-Russia scandal in over 4 years—but he can sound very convincing to Brits who don’t know better. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 28, 2021

“The Sussmann indictment is the single biggest nothingburger in the history of the Trump-Russia scandal and the response to it,” Abramson added. “It was a grimy, meatless bone thrown to Donald Trump and his cult that they eagerly treated like a five-course meal—and convinced some others to as well.”

The Sussmann indictment is the single biggest nothingburger in the history of the Trump-Russia scandal and the response to it. It was a grimy, meatless bone thrown to Donald Trump and his cult that they eagerly treated like a five-course meal—and convinced some others to as well. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 28, 2021

Abramson went on to say that the “first words Glenn Greenwald ever uttered about the Sussmann indictment were a lie,” hitting at Brand for knowing very little about the Trump-Russia scandal.

If you want a sense of how little Brand knows about the Trump-Russia scandal, understand that his recent video on it is predicated on having read Greenwald and nothing else. He *literally believes* a lawyer at the firm that was representing Clinton *manufactured* digital traffic. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 28, 2021

Good morning to everyone except Russell Brand for believing that Trump was right in calling the Russian collusion a witch-hunt. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 28, 2021

Deleted the Russell Brand tweet. I really can’t be bothered with the ‘well actually’ replies this morning and the consequent blocking I’d have to do. In fact, I’ll make my life easier and block him too so that I don’t have to stumble across any more of his joss-schtick. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 28, 2021

I would welcome Russell Brand to the QAnon cult, but let’s be honest: he’s been embodying their extremist mentality for years. It’s just that his narcissism finally overtook his drive to help others and I’m sad about it. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 28, 2021

Of course Russell Brand is parroting right-wing talking points. Plenty of even the most leftist white dudes you meet will inevitably swing right bc no one gives up power willingly and they still have cultural hegemony. And no, I still can’t pronounce ‘hegemony’ correctly. — av clark (@annevclark) September 28, 2021

Is Russel Brand getting help? He needs someone who cares about him to step in. @rustyrockets pic.twitter.com/cfwdxRyRr3 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 28, 2021

Russell needs to examine his Brand. https://t.co/yBGTMzKmtZ — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) September 28, 2021

Now that Russell Brand has gone all Greenwald on Russiagate, we shall call it Russellgate. #Russellgate https://t.co/jegaGx2XoE — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) September 28, 2021

All Russell Brand ever wanted to do was trend. — The Honorable Gerry Duggan, Mayor Of Halloween (@GerryDuggan) September 28, 2021

I knew I saw this Russell Brand video somewhere before! pic.twitter.com/r1wAU5zMwP — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) September 28, 2021

I hope this new Russell Brand stuff doesn’t tarnish the legacy of Ballers. — Matt Passet (@MPasset) September 28, 2021

Good morning to EVERYONE except Russell Brand, R. Kelley, those of you that still support pedophiles and rapists, anyone with Halloween decorations up already and most Congressional Republicans. ☹🤷🏾‍♀️ — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) September 28, 2021

Those on the right, however, were more than happy to welcome Brand into their Clinton-Russia conspiracy camp, praising him for speaking up against the Democratic party:

Russell Brand: “So…Trump was RIGHT About Clinton & Russia Collusion!!” https://t.co/ubKMUAwQjj via @YouTube — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 27, 2021

Good for Brand. So many of the people who believe Trump saying the 2020 election was stolen is a threat to democracy said the same thing about the 2016 election being stolen from Hillary. They don’t mind when their side says it. Plus they believed it. https://t.co/8DtmlrsNdx — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) September 28, 2021

Glenn Greenwald Gives Shoutout To Russell Brand For Highlighting His Reporting On Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer, Media Bias https://t.co/YLVgImotwu via @dailycaller — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) September 28, 2021

I’ve been watching some clips from the Russell Brand @rustyrockets podcast lately on YouTube. He’s a fascinating thinker. Great humility & honesty. Very smart guy. Worth taking the time to watch. He’s had a wild life & he’s definitely earned some wisdom in the trials of his past. — Greg Bryk (@GregBryk) September 26, 2021

BREAKING REPORT: Liberal Celebrity Russell Brand Comes to Disturbing Realization, TRUMP WAS ‘RIGHT’ About Clintons & Russia Hoax… MEDIA SILENT… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 28, 2021

