Russell Brand Reveals He’s About to Be Hit With ‘Criminal’ Allegations: ‘The Relationships I Had Were Absolutely Always Consensual’

Russell Brand, the actor and comedian-turned-anti-establishment commentator, claimed on Friday that he would soon be accused of criminal behavior and insisted that his prior relationships had always been consensual.

In a video released on Twitter, Brand announced that he had “received two extremely disturbing letters” from a newspaper and a television company listing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” and “some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

The actor — who was previously married to pop star Katy Perry — claimed:

These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well, and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play? Particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before, like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of, and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language. I’m aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while, “Watch out Russell,” “They’re coming for you,” “You’re getting too close to the truth,” “Russell Brand did not kill himself.” I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles, “Russell Brand’s a conspiracy theorist,” “Russell Brand’s right wing.” I’m aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know for ages and ages. It’s been clear to me, or at least it feels to me, like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices, and I mean my voice along with your voice.

Brand described the allegations as “very serious criminal allegations” and claimed he had “witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.”

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk reacted to Brand’s video with the comment, “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

The exact details of the allegations are currently unknown.

